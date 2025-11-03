Texas Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Texas Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in American Tower by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 512.8% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Down 0.2%

AMT stock opened at $179.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.91. The company has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.33.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.11.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

