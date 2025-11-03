Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Stake Lifted by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 54.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises about 3.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $476.98 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $450.00 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $525.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total transaction of $2,242,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,018.95. This represents a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total transaction of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,156,479.75. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $8,099,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.09.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

