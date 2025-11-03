Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires New Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NOC opened at $584.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.36. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.