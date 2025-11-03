Texas Bank & Trust Co Lowers Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Texas Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of RTX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 130,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 2.3% during the second quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 269,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $178.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $239.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.32 and its 200 day moving average is $149.76. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 38,471 shares of company stock worth $6,210,875 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

