Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC Position Lowered by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,111 shares during the quarter. Tutor Perini makes up approximately 2.1% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.1% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 11,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 30.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

TPC stock opened at $67.33 on Monday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69.

Insider Activity

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein sold 124,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $8,223,101.28. Following the sale, the director owned 187,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,352,593.04. This trade represents a 39.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 116,856 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $7,503,323.76. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 4,154,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,736,623.09. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,824,931. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

