Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $974,000 Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Carlyle Group makes up 1.1% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 105.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Carlyle Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,178,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $53.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.00. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.94%.

In other Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,381,568.65. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

