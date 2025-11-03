State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,200 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $195.01 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $201.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.45 and its 200-day moving average is $170.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.31.

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

