Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,419 Block, Inc. $XYZ

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth $210,016,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth $204,223,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth $62,389,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth $36,353,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,352,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $75.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.73. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.38.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Block had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $97,856.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 282,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,441.56. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,811,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,871,680. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,441 shares of company stock worth $9,085,327. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on XYZ shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Block from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

