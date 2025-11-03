Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,419 Block, Inc. $XYZ

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth $210,016,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth $204,223,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth $62,389,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth $36,353,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,352,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Block Trading Up 2.7%
Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $75.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.73. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.38.
Insider Transactions at Block
In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $97,856.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 282,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,441.56. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,811,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,871,680. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,441 shares of company stock worth $9,085,327. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on XYZ shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Block from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
