Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28,080.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after buying an additional 3,730,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,650,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $386,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 352,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $85,883,000 after acquiring an additional 264,792 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 price objective (down from $284.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial set a $285.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

FedEx Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $254.05 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.