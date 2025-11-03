Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Stake Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after acquiring an additional 407,878 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,288,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after purchasing an additional 56,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Quanta Services by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $436.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.55.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $450.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $469.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

