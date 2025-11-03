Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 103,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $341.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.19 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $625.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.11%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

