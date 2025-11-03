K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,881,000 after buying an additional 104,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,823,000 after buying an additional 96,283 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after buying an additional 87,912 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after buying an additional 81,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $143,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,796.47.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,328.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,310.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2,374.68. The company has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.