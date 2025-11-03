K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,630 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,819,000 after buying an additional 60,506 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 159.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 24,547 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

BNS stock opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

