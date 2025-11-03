K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 14,397 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 814.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,399,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,999 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 42,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 97,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $32.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.70%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

