K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Cuts Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tribune Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $12,812,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 127,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $10,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $210.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.18. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

