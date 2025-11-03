Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 6,781 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 121.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $59.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $67.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.