90,100 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 90,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 49.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 35.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $81.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $98.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $99.02.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $602,151.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 229,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,005.95. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $230,790.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,266.99. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 343,111 shares of company stock worth $27,634,439 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

