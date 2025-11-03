Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 800 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Torray Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 2.2% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 114.4% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3%

MMC stock opened at $178.12 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.10 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.