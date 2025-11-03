Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 234 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $974.47.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $873.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $952.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $824.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.80 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

