Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 2,830 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,448 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 12,551 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,872 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 308,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,870 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $80.87 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 151.22%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

