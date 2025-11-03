Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Torray Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Synopsys by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $569.67.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $453.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $494.17 and a 200-day moving average of $515.55.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

