The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Position Reduced by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,418,000 after buying an additional 116,535 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $9,596,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE GS opened at $789.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $825.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $773.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $692.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

