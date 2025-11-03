Torray Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 499.9% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,238,000 after purchasing an additional 354,083 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $300.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

