Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,497 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Legacy Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 20.6% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 22.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 156,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $90.82 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $99.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

