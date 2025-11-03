ai16z Price Hits $0.0722 on Exchanges (AI16Z)

ai16z (AI16Z) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, ai16z has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One ai16z token can currently be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ai16z has a market capitalization of $79.37 million and approximately $71.90 million worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ai16z Token Profile

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,990,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,685 tokens. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @ai16zdao. The official website for ai16z is elizaos.ai.

ai16z Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,990,276.27782876. The last known price of ai16z is 0.07331145 USD and is down -13.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 300 active market(s) with $76,302,721.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elizaos.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ai16z should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ai16z using one of the exchanges listed above.

