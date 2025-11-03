30,005 Shares in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,005 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in BHP Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,579,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 63,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,951,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,012 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,953,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BHP Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,659 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP opened at $57.06 on Monday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group ( NYSE:BHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The mining company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.185 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 441.0%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

