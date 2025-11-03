K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $1.69 Million in Carvana Co. $CVNA

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 2.8% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Carvana by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 46.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.42, for a total value of $4,646,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 208,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,011,088.02. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $35,963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,742,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,494,550,286.96. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 914,855 shares of company stock valued at $329,349,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $307.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

