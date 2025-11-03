Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) Price Tops $0.0322 on Exchanges

Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Torch of Liberty has a market capitalization of $32.16 million and $654.81 thousand worth of Torch of Liberty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Torch of Liberty token can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Torch of Liberty has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,238.83 or 0.99474294 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Torch of Liberty launched on June 9th, 2025. Torch of Liberty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Torch of Liberty’s official website is torchofliberty.global. Torch of Liberty’s official Twitter account is @liberty_bsc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Torch of Liberty has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Torch of Liberty is 0.03293621 USD and is up 15.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,280,161.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torchofliberty.global/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torch of Liberty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torch of Liberty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Torch of Liberty using one of the exchanges listed above.

