K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 7,300 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,165.1% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE opened at $16.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%.Cenovus Energy’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.43%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.