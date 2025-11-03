Caldera (ERA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.33 Million

Caldera (ERA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Caldera has a market cap of $44.33 million and $16.26 million worth of Caldera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Caldera has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One Caldera token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Caldera Token Profile

Caldera’s genesis date was July 16th, 2025. Caldera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,750,000 tokens. The official message board for Caldera is www.caldera.xyz/blog. The official website for Caldera is www.caldera.xyz. Caldera’s official Twitter account is @calderaxyz.

Buying and Selling Caldera

According to CryptoCompare, “Caldera (ERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Caldera has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 148,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Caldera is 0.25561416 USD and is down -7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $14,977,171.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.caldera.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caldera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caldera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caldera using one of the exchanges listed above.

