25,200 Shares in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DKNG shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.79.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $3,507,828.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459.84. This trade represents a 99.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $2,006,715.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,081.90. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 605,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

