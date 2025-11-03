TARS AI Trading 16.4% Lower This Week (TAI)

TARS AI (TAI) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One TARS AI token can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TARS AI has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. TARS AI has a total market capitalization of $26.04 million and $2.12 million worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107,238.83 or 0.99474294 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About TARS AI

TARS AI’s genesis date was May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 892,189,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. TARS AI’s official website is tars.pro. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol.

TARS AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. TARS AI has a current supply of 892,189,753.9. The last known price of TARS AI is 0.03806844 USD and is down -8.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,942,757.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TARS AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TARS AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TARS AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

