Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 389.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 130.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. Zacks Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Santander began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bernstein Bank cut Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.0%

Tyson Foods stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.