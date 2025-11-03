4,359 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC Acquired by Astra Wealth Partners LLC

Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $69.63 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

