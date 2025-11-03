4,359 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC Acquired by Astra Wealth Partners LLC

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2025

Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLCFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $69.63 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

(Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.