Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 85.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 49.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $183.30 on Monday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.43 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.77 and a 200-day moving average of $162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Bank of America upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.56.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

