Astra Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD

Astra Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 204.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after buying an additional 24,806 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,620.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $67.33 on Monday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $76.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $966.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.4917 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

