Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $978.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $979.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,016.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,053.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.