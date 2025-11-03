Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. $CME

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the purchase, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.19.

CME Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $265.49 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.94 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.17.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

