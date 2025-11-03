Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 89.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 50.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,483.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 66,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roblox Trading Up 0.3%
RBLX stock opened at $113.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of -79.27 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $150.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler set a $130.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.68.
Insider Activity at Roblox
In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $2,419,175.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 242,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,541,025.99. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $810,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 272,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,812,122.84. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 249,994 shares of company stock worth $32,176,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
