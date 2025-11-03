Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 89.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 50.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,483.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 66,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Up 0.3%

RBLX stock opened at $113.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of -79.27 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $150.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler set a $130.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RBLX

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $2,419,175.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 242,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,541,025.99. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $810,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 272,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,812,122.84. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 249,994 shares of company stock worth $32,176,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.