Astra Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,144 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Astra Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $110.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

