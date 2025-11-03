Astra Wealth Partners LLC Takes $888,000 Position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF $TBLL

Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TBLL. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,308,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,659,000 after buying an additional 295,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 68.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after buying an additional 165,902 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,960.2% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 134,747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,616,000 after purchasing an additional 67,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 481,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,823,000 after purchasing an additional 62,937 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TBLL opened at $105.65 on Monday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $105.35 and a 12-month high of $105.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.62.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

