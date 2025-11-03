Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,420,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $306,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $13,583,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $439,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $14,430,089 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $266.00 to $246.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.90.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $205.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $205.55 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.11 and its 200 day moving average is $253.86.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.19%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

