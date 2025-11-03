Astra Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,691 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 43.7% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rio Tinto by 71.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,855,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,238,000 after purchasing an additional 774,851 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 5.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 46,690 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $71.88 on Monday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Rio Tinto Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
