Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 12,413 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,413 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

View Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DD stock opened at $81.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.