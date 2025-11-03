Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1,724.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,009 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 15.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 178,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 68.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE AMCR opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amcor PLC has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

