Astra Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Astra Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

