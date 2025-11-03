Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 30,311 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,311 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.0% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 595.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262,309 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,699,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $94.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,897. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

