Ceera Investments LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,115 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

