Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 748 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 61,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NVS stock opened at $123.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.28. The company has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $133.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright lowered Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cfra set a $126.00 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Novartis to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.