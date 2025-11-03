NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Stock Position Decreased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 23,508 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,442,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,768 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,160,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,462,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $209.12 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $255.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

